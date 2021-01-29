Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
Jade Grobler Flaunts Flawless Bikini Body In A Sexy Two-Piece At The Beach
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Jade Grobler made her 1.1 million followers happy with a brand-new bikini update added to her Instagram page on January 29. The social media star spent time at the beach, soaking up some sun in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit which showcased her incredibly fit figure.

In the first snapshot, Jade was photographed enjoying the sunny weather in her sexy bathing suit. She sat on a striped towel on the sand, with her knees bent. One leg was behind her, while the other was tucked close. The babe leaned slightly to the side and placed one hand on her leg while the other was raised in the air, as if she was about to run her fingers through her hair. She tilted her head as she gazed at the camera and offered a big smile.

In the second pic, Jade straightened her back and turned her head to the side, her eyes closed. Her flawless skin glowed in the bright sunshine. The ocean coming up to shore and the blue sky made up the scenic background. Lush greenery and two beachgoers were also visible in the shot. Despite the scenery, viewers appeared to be more focused on Jade's beauty and body.

The influencer flaunted her curves in a turquoise bikini top that left little to the imagination. The top featured tiny triangle cups that seemed to strain against her shapely breasts. It also boasted a plunging neckline that gave a nice view of her décolletage and cleavage.

She sported a pair of bright blue bottoms that featured a low-cut front, which allowed her to show a lot of skin across her toned midsection. Several fans went crazy over her flat tummy and washboard abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments section. The piece had double straps that clung high on the sides, which helped emphasize her hips.

Jade accessorized with a pair of stud earrings, a string necklace with a turtle pendant, a bracelet, and several rings. The South African model left her blond hair down, and it appeared to be damp from swimming.

In the caption, Jade shared that she hoped the sea could make her feel better. According to the geotag, she was at the beautiful coastal suburb of Burleigh Heads in Queensland.

Like many of her posts, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The upload received more than 20,600 likes and 230-plus comments in less than a day. Countless users dropped gushing messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with their choice of emoji.

"Nuclear beauty bomb," a fan wrote.

"Beautiful face and smile," gushed another follower.

"I hope you feel a lot better. Stay gorgeous and healthy!" added a third admirer.

