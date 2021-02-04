Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
'Love Island' Model Arabella Chi Looks Flawless In Cotton Lingerie
Instagram Models
Anna Harnes

Social media star Arabella Chi stunned her 608,000 Instagram followers after posting a double-picture update where she sat while decked out in a revealing undergarment set.

The ensemble consisted of a bralette and panties in a pretty light beige color that highlighted the Australian model's sun-kissed skin. The bra featured a triangle cup silhouette with thin straps and a plunging v-neckline that exposed the model's collarbone and décolletage. A thick elastic band wrapped under her bust with the brand of the lingerie, Lounge, printed in large white letters.

Showcasing her toned midriff, Arabella completed the set with a matching pair of panties. The garment was a high-rise cut, with the same thick elastic band as the bralette. The waistband rested just below her navel in a style that accentuated her hourglass figure.

The bralette and undies were both made from a cozy cotton material that added to the casual but sensual vibe of the shots.

Arabella accessorized with a wrinkled white Oxford shirt. The garment appeared to slip down her shoulders and pooled around her forearms in a just-got-out-of-bed look.

Last but not least, the influencer sported two gold stacked necklaces, a couple of rings, and a chic pink manicure. She styled her dark blond hair into a trendy center part and beachy waves that cascaded down to her shoulders.

The setting for the photo was a bedroom, and Arabella perched on the edge of a bed featuring white duvet covers and a dark brown headboard.

Arabella posted two pictures in total. In the first, she sat with her legs open as she looked to a spot off-frame, with a distracted expression on her face. In the second, she faced the camera directly while giving followers a smoldering look.

Fans went wild over the double-picture update and awarded the post over 15,000 likes and a number of glowing comments.

"Oozing with glamor and hotness," gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with two pink heart symbols.

"Two Instas in ONE day... I'm blessed," raved a second devotee.

"I am obsessed with everything about this look. It's the perfect balance of comfy and sexy. You look amazing, but then again you always look amazing," gushed a third person.

"Breathtaking," added a fourth fan, concluding the comment with three heart-eye face emoji and a fire symbol.

It is not the first time this week that the former Love Island star has stunned her fans. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Arabella recently sizzled in semi-sheer black lingerie.

