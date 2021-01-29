Abby Dowse Shows Her 'Wild Side' By Flaunting Eye-Popping Curves In Hot Red Lingerie

Abby Dowse left fans speechless after sharing a gorgeous lingerie photo on her Instagram. The model took to the social media platform to flaunt her skin-baring outfit -- and her voluptuous figure left her followers in awe. They clamored to view the post and showed their love by hitting the "like" button and raving in the comments section.

The Australian modeled her outfit in a light-colored bedroom. Glass panes were covered with sheer white drapes which let in soft, natural light. The room provided a neutral backdrop for Abby's flashy ensemble.

Abby stood with her legs apart in the racy outfit. She slightly angled her hip and tilted her head. The influencer then touched the sides of her bra while looking off-camera. She parted her lips for a provocative pic.

The social media star rocked a hot red lingerie set which left very little to the imagination. The crimson color complemented her bronzed complexion, adding a warmth to her skin tone.

Abby flaunted her silky décolletage in the sparkling bra. The classic cups allowed for a generous view of her prominent cleavage, while the underwire enhanced her bust.

On her lower half, she rocked matching crimson panties which clung to her booty and also showcased the curve of her hips and thighs.

Abby sported a garter belt as well. She fastened the straps to lacy thigh-high stockings which clung to her legs like a glove. The crimson belt had a feminine bow in the center, drawing attention to her toned abs. The risqué underwear piece highlighted her petite waist and enviable hourglass proportions.

Abby went for a straight-out-of-bed look in this snap. She styled her hair in messy mermaid waves, allowing the blond locks to tumble over her face, shoulders, and back.

This specific image is proving to be popular among those who follow the model. It has already garnered over 30,000 likes since she posted it. Many fans took to the comments section to give her some glowing feedback.

"The red looks fabulous on you," one admirer mused.

Another relayed that Abby's photo was the perfect ending to their special day.

"Not a bad way to cap off my birthday with new content from you looking incredible," they thanked her and added flame emoji.

A third Instagrammer waxed lyrical about her beauty and claimed that she had divine beauty.

"Goddess among women, you are the most beautiful. Your eyes and skin are perfect and flawless, you leave me breathless. Everything about you is perfection and I hope to meet you someday," they gushed.

On Wednesday, Abby also set pulses racing when she teased her followers by tugging down her sweatpants. Beneath the comfy bottoms, she rocked a blue thong that matched her sexy bra.