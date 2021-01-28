WWE News: Hall Of Famer Tells Modern Superstars To 'Get A Little Thicker Skin' & Stop Being So Easily Offended

Goldberg was a guest on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast this week. During the conversation, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed The Undertaker's recent comments about today's wrestlers being too "soft." Goldberg didn't disagree with "The Deadman" either.

According to Goldberg, people are too easily offended in the modern era. He said that the current stars need to toughen up and not get too upset over criticism. However, he also acknowledged that times have changed and he can accept that.

"People take offense to things way too quickly. Get a little thicker skin boys and girls. That's all I can say. When legends came in when I was in the business, in the beginning, I was greatly appreciative of the eyes that they brought to our product. One day, those young kids are going to be in the position just like me and I hope that karma comes back to bite them in the a**. That's all I can say because at 54 years old, I don't know one of them that can be doing what I'm doing."

Goldberg also opened up about the criticism that he receives for being a part-time star. The icon only competes every so often in very short matches that occupy the main event billings, and some fans, pundits and wrestlers believe that he's hogging other people's spots.

According to the Hall of Famer, he paid his dues during his prime and has earned the spot he has today. He also said that there are only a few modern performers who've earned their own main event spot, and Drew McIntyre -- who he will face at this Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view -- is one of them.

The legend also referenced one of his own recent promos where he claimed that McIntyre doesn't have respect in the industry. While he told Graves that he didn't mean that sentiment in regard to the WWE Champion, he did say that he was genuinely addressing contemporary performers in general.

As The Inquisitr pointed out, some wrestlers took issue with The Undertaker's remarks, in which he stated that old-school locker rooms consisted of real men, whereas today's stars are more interested in playing video games. The legend didn't appear to be attacking anyone in particular, but his remarks haven't been taken with a pinch of salt.

The Inquisitr article noted that Xavier Woods was one of the contemporary stars to throw shade at "The Deadman," claiming that the modern locker room culture is much healthier than those of the past.