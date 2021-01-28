Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
WWE News: Peyton Royce Opens Up About Her Frustrations Following The IIconics Split
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

WWE superstar Peyton Royce was interviewed by Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture this week, and she opened up about her career dissatisfaction since parting ways with former tag team partner Billie Kay last year. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the Monday Night Raw star admitted that she's felt lost not being a member of The IIconics.

Royce noted that she felt her solo run was going to be "liberating" at first. While she enjoyed being part of a duo, she was excited for the opportunity to try something fresh and different as a singles star. However, she's found momentum difficult to come by in recent months, and Kay moving to Friday Night SmackDown has made the experience even more upsetting.

"That happened late last year and I feel like I'm still trying to find my footing on my own. Billie is my tag team partner, in real life she's my best friend so to not have her with me even just at work, we work on separate days now, she's just my support system that I feel like I have lost and I am trying to rebuild that within myself."
Royce explained that she's trying not to rely on anybody else and instead focus on herself. She also insisted that she's delighted to see her friend doing well on the blue brand, revealing that she's a "comedic genius" who's stealing the show every week.

The IIconics appear on WWE television
WWE

In another interview with Sportskeeda, which was highlighted in the WrestlingNews.co report, Royce recalled how she found out about WWE's plans to split up The IIconics. The duo had to part ways after losing to The Riott Squad in a Monday Night Raw match. According to the Australian superstar, officials made the decision on the same day the show aired.

Royce admitted that she wasn't happy with the abrupt nature of the split. She talked about how she and Kay worked hard for years as a pairing and the sudden decision was tough to accept at the time.

While Royce has found opportunities difficult to come by since becoming a solo act, Vince McMahon is reportedly a fan of the former Women's Tag Team Champion. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she is one of the performers who he's supposedly keen to push at some point.

Of course, it's also worth noting that the chairman has a tendency to change his mind on any given day. Even though some reports claimed that he's high on Royce, contrary rumors have stated that he isn't a fan of many of his current employees.

