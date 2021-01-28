Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Rachel Cook Flaunts Her Pert Booty While Leaning Over In A Gauzy White Mini Dress
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Instagram model Rachel Cook piqued major interest from her 3 million social media followers on Thursday afternoon in a revealing ensemble that left fans wanting more. The petite beauty informed her followers in the caption that the slow-motion video was filmed last summer while she galavanted along the lush California countryside.

Rachel's dress had a short hem that rose up over her rounded derriere and an open neckline that draped off one shoulder. It was backless and fit loosely along her midsection, giving an alluring peek of her hourglass shape as the lightweight fabric flowed around her body.

The garment was made from an almost sheer white material, through which the tone of her tanned skin showed slightly. It appeared to have a little stretch to it as she moved. Judging from the view of her incredible physique and the smooth lines of her attire, she did not appear to be wearing a bra nor any panties.

Rachel added a pale blue baseball cap to the outfit, pulling it straight over her long, dark hair. She also wore a pair of low-cut black sneakers.

The video began with a picturesque view out the window of a moving vehicle and showed a clear sky with vivid green hills quickly rolling by. It cut quickly to Rachel standing on the bottom rung of a metal fence with both hands resting on the top rail for balance. Her backside faced the camera, which was angled slightly to her right side, and showcased her bare booty.

The next portion of the video showed Rachel running across a gorgeous meadow as sunshine poured over her body.

Rachel's Instagram followers loved the share and were dazzled by her stunning appearance and easygoing attitude. In the first several hours after the post went live, over 52,000 people had double-tapped their screens, and almost 500 admirers had taken to the comments section. Most chose to convey their feelings by using various combinations of affectionate emoji, and in this case, the flame seemed to be the most popular.

"You are extremely pleasant to look at!" one fan exclaimed, adding a trio of shooting stars followed by the same number of hearts.

"Natural beauty in natural surroundings, so beautiful, have a lovely day," a second supporter observed, emphasizing their compliment with red heart, heart-eyes, and rose symbols.

"Ok, summer. I thought it was today. It's sunny but cold here in South Carolina," a third follower remarked, seemingly longing for warmer weather.

"Definitely nothing more beautiful in the world," a fourth and extremely devoted fan proclaimed.

