January 28, 2021
Donald Trump Will Be 'Actively Involved' In Republican Politics, Adviser Says
Donald Trump
Damir Mujezinovic

Former President Donald Trump will be "actively involved" in Republican Party politics, according to his longtime adviser Corey Lewandowski.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Lewandowski said that Trump "will continue to be actively involved in recruiting candidates and holding elected officials accountable for their votes."

The former commander-in-chief, he explained, remains exceptionally popular with Republican voters and has a large war chest that can be utilized to support insurgent candidates.

Lewandowski shot down speculation that Trump is looking to launch a third party, but noted that he seems to be interested in running primary challenges against Republican lawmakers who wronged him.

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump earlier this month, after Democrats accused him of inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government by ordering his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol building and stop the certification of Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election.

One of them, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, has faced immense pressure from her colleagues. Notably, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida campaigned against Cheney in her own state, signaling that the Trump wing of the party is looking to launch a challenge against her.

Lewandowski suggested that Gaetz and other pro-Trump lawmakers are acting in coordination and pointed to polling as evidence of the congresswoman's vulnerability.

"I think that Liz Cheney is realizing that in a state that has about a plus-64 Republican rating... there are real repercussions for voting to impeach someone based on words," he said.

Lewandowski stated that he expects all 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to face formidable primary challengers and noted that the former commander-in-chief will most likely campaign for at least some of them.

"They will all get primary challenges in my opinion. I don't know at what level the president's going to weigh in on each of those races, but I think he will be involved in a number of them."
"We're going to see how much influence the president wants to exert going forward," Lewandowski added.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.
Getty Images | Alex Wong

As Fox News noted, Trump has repeatedly indicated that he wants to run again in 2024. The January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol appear to have damaged his political standing nationwide, but polling suggests that the vast majority of Republican voters still support him.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump met with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. According to a statement released by Trump's team, the two men discussed the 2022 midterms and vowed to work together to win back the House.

