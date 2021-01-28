Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Tattooed Model Tina Louise Flaunts Her Booty In Tiny Thong While Unhooking Her Bra In Racy Photos
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

Tina Louise took to Instagram on Thursday and treated her 2.5 million followers to two very racy photos, much to their delight. The Australian model flaunted her tattooed-covered physique in both snaps, leaving little to the imagination in the process.

In the pics, the blond bombshell stood side-on to the camera so that her assets were captured in the shots. She wore a blue bra and matching thong that exposed a significant amount of skin, including some sideboob and full-on booty. She paired the sultry attire with a glamorous silver bracelet on her left wrist.

Louise also appeared to be outside at the time. Some trees were visible in the background, which only added to the beautiful nature and overall vibe of the shots.

The first image saw Louise smiling at the camera and suggesting that she was going to unhook her bra. Her tattoos were also fully on display, most notably the sleeve on her right arm and the ink that was situated on her ribs and leg. These illustrations predominantly included flower designs, though her ink also boasted a sun on the side of her body.

In the subsequent upload, Louise changed her expression to a more mysterious look and pulled at her right bra strap. Otherwise, the image was very similar to its predecessor, but her admirers certainly didn't complain.

The accompanying caption saw Louise open up about the type of love she's into. The model stated that she needs it to be hot, passionate and overwhelming. This message seemed to resonate with her followers, as many of them seemed to harbor strong feelings for the former Maxim cover star.

Over 30,000 people have hit the like button since the sultry snaps hit the image-sharing platform. Some of Louise's admirers also spared a moment to send her their warm regards and compliment her beauty in the comments section.

"That flame burns bright with passion as long there's always fire in the hearts," wrote one Instagram user.

"That's a good color with the tan," noted a second Instagrammer.

"Thanks for making my morning," wrote a third fan on Instagram before capping off their comment with a rainbow emoji.

This isn't the first sultry update that Louise has provided in recent times. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to the aforementioned image-sharing platform a few days ago to share some photos of her playing with fire. She also went topless and smoked cigarettes in the pics.

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.