January 28, 2021
Bru Luccas Shows Off Pert Booty In Skintight Biker Shorts
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Bru Luccas put her bombshell figure fully on display on Thursday, January 28, when she treated her nearly 4 million Instagram followers to a smoldering new post. The Brazilian beauty and fitness influencer took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload an image of herself wearing a skintight workout set that outlined her perfect curves.

For the photo, Bru posed with her back turned toward the viewer, drawing attention to her shapely legs and pert booty. She propped one leg forward, engaging the muscles of her lower body.

Bru sizzled in a pair of light gray two-piece workout set that contrasted with her sun-kissed skin. The set was made from a stretchy fabric that clung to her body, putting her strong shape front and center. Her bottoms were the highlight of the photo, consisting of biker shorts that extended to her mid-thighs. It included a thick waistband that hugged her midriff, showing off her itty-bitty waist.

She paired the shorts with a matching sports bra with black details along the edges. The racerback style exposed her strong shoulder and toned upper arms. Bru completed her sporty look with light pink chunky sneakers.

Bru wore her blond-highlighted hair brushed back and tied into a comfy style.

In the caption, Bru revealed that her post was a partnership with Fashion Nova. She was promoting the brand's activewear line in this particular occasion and gushed over its "quality, beauty and comfortability."

Within four hours, the post has attracted more than 34,200 likes and upwards of 140 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to shower Bru with praise, most of which came in English, Spanish and Portuguese, showing that her fanbase spans many countries.

"Such a cutie and hottie stunning," one of her admirers raved.

"So So Gorgeous," replied another user, pairing the words with a series of emoji, including clapping hands, a red heart and a face blowing a heart kiss.

"Wow [thumbs up] [fire] Attractive," chimed in a third fan.

"Very Very Beautiful," added a fourth follower, echoing the previous sentiments.

Bru often sends temperatures soaring with her sexy Instagram posts. She recently dropped jaws when she shared a photo that saw her pressing her booty up against a tree trunk, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She was dressed in a crocheted bikini made from colorful threads, including pink, orange, light blue and white. It featured a barely there bikini top with tiny cups that exposed quite a lot of sideboob and cleavage. Her matching bottoms were just as skimpy.

