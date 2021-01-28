The Chinese Government Is Collecting Americans' DNA, Warns US Intelligence

United States intelligence agencies recently warned that the Chinese government is allegedly figuring out ways to gain access to information about Americans' DNA. Experts have warned that this is particularly dangerous as China continues to dominate the U.S. supply of pharmaceuticals and could use knowledge about citizens' health as a weapon in the future.

Bill Evanina, once the country's top counterintelligence officers, first sounded the alarm back in early 2020, right when COVID-19 had just arrived in the United States. According to CBS News, BGI Group -- a biotech firm that has close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) -- offered to build a testing lab for officials in the state of Washington. It also made similar offers to lawmakers in five other states.

Evanina issued a stark warning in response to the proposal.

"Foreign powers can collect, store and exploit biometric information from COVID tests," he stated.

In addition, the intelligence officer alerted state officials, hospitals, and clinics about BGI Group's ties to the Xi Jinping-led government.

"Knowing that BGI is a Chinese company, do we understand where that data's going?"

The warning worked, and not a single state pursued a contract with BGI.

In a world where ancestry kits are wildly popular and health apps are ubiquitous in the market, it may not seem like a big deal that China supposedly wants info on Americans' health. However, Evanina claimed that information about health is more valuable than the average person realizes.

"It's your past and your future as well as your children's future. It's very risky and I think the unknown is probably the riskiest part," he explained.

The intelligence officer also gave more concrete examples as to why sharing health data with China could be a major problem. For starters, the Asian nation controls much of the globe's source of pharmaceuticals and medication. He explained that if the CCP knew what illnesses citizens have or will develop in the future, they could gain a monopoly over the therapy or drugs.

"What happens if we realize that all of our future drugs, our future vaccines… are all completely dependent upon a foreign source? If we don't wake up, we'll realize one day we've just become health care crack addicts and someone like China has become our pusher," he cautioned.

U.S. agencies have long been aware that the CCP has sought out DNA information, and several healthcare companies in the U.S. have been the victims of Beijing-affiliated hackers.

