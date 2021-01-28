Analicia Chaves Slays In White Dress Featuring Thigh-High Split As She Flaunts Curvaceous Booty

Instagram model Analicia Chaves delighted her 2.1 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Thursday, January 28, showed the celebrity rocking a tight white dress from Fashion Nova. The stunning outfit featured a thigh-high split that generously highlighted her curvaceous booty.

In the caption, she implored her fans to "explore the unknown." However, for many of them, they just wanted to comment on the gorgeous photograph.

Analicia stood in front of a pale-colored wall as she posed with a hand resting on her head and one bent leg positioned out in front of her body. She wore a skin-tight short-sleeved full-length dress in bright white. The outfit was high-necked and clung to her chest as he stood side-on to the camera. It also featured a large key-hole cutout above her hips.

Arching her back dramatically, her booty was thrust out behind. With the thigh-high split in the skirt, it meant that her smooth thighs were also on display as she looked over one shoulder toward her intended audience.

Her long brunette locks were straightened and parted in the middle. She had pulled her hair back into a low ponytail that hung down her back and settled on her derriere. Two sections at the front had been pulled free and highlighted her pretty face.

In the background was a pebbled garden that featured two plants in large gray pots. The contrast helped to further highlight the model's attire. Over the top of the image, an arc of light was also present.

Analicia's followers quickly responded after she posted the image. Within eight hours, the photo had already amassed an impressive 72,400 likes and more than 370 comments from her dedicated supporters.

"Now that's how u wear a dress," one follower wrote in the comments section.

"White is my favourite colour....& you so hot," a fan declared.

"Amazing photo," another user remarked.

"Dammmmmmm Ana why you so perfect?" a fourth person queried before adding a row of red hearts after their statement.

Many of her followers also opted to forgo words and use emoji instead as a way to show their appreciation for Analicia's latest update. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones. It also came as no surprise to see the multitude of tongue-hanging-out emoji as well.

Analicia often flaunts her fine form when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently snapped a sexy selfie while wearing a semi-sheer thong-backed bodysuit. If this wasn't enough to get temperatures rising, she also teamed it with a pair of thigh-high black leather boots.