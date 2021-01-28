Gabriella Abutbol Goes Braless While Rocking Unzipped Jacket

Gabriella Abutbol put on a busty display on Thursday, January 28, in her most recent post. The American model and fitness celebrity teased her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a stunning new photo that saw her wearing an unzipped top that showed she was braless underneath, showcasing her ample cleavage.

The snapshot showed Gabriella standing in front of a tree as she squarely faced the camera. She sizzled in a sporty two-piece set in black with orange details. According to the tag, the outfit was from Badwood, a popular brand that specializes in unissex streetwear.

It included a casual jacket with a zipper on the front, which Gabriella pulled all the way down. This style drew plenty of attention to her bare chest, though she was careful to place enough fabric over her breasts to censor the picture.

Gabriella wore her brunette tresses in a middle part and styled in soft waves that framed her face. She accessorized her look with a stylish gold chain neckline with a medallion.

In the caption, Gabriella wished her fans a happy Thursday and asked them to share what is on their mind today. Her fans were quick to share their reaction to the post. Within the first two hours, it has garnered more than 16,100 likes and over 250 comments.

Many of Gabriella's admirers took to the comments section to rave about her insane beauty, though many others used the space to respond to her question.

"[M]y birthday this weekendddd is on my mind. and getting everything ready for it," one user wrote.

"Literally the most awaited post notification that I was waiting for," chimed in another fan.

"What's on my mind is how axell comes home to this every day?!?! it's hard to watch someone else livin your dream," a third admirer replied.

"I believe that a person should always spread love, happiness and positivity. So that's exactly what I try to do here on IG and specially on your posts. I hope that my comment made you smile," added a fourth follower.

Gabriella is well known among her loyal following for sharing posts that highlight her fit physique. Earlier this week, she did just that when she shared a slideshow in which she was seen wearing a pair of zipped down pants that exposed her underwear, as The Inquisitr has recently noted. On her torso, she wore a baby blue cropped top with the words "Baby Girl" written across the front. It featured a straight-cut neckline with narrow off-the-shoulder sleeves with frills.