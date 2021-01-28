Kourtney Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Show Off Their Booties In Teeny Bikinis And Enjoy A Healthy Snack

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner stunned by baring their buns in two barely-there bikinis before chowing down on some floating food.

On Thursday, Kourtney, 41, took to Instagram to share two photos of herself and her 25-year-old sibling showing off their contrasting swimwear. The sisters posed poolside as they were photographed from behind, providing a peek at their peachy derrières. They sat on the raised edge of the pool, which was decorated with tiny multicolored tiles. Their legs were in the water, and they appeared to enjoy a peaceful moment relaxing and soaking up their serene surroundings. Their view included trees and other dense vegetation, as well as the hazy silhouettes of distant mountains.

Both sisters wore their dark hair pulled up. They kept their faces turned away from the camera, but their much different body shapes made it easy to distinguish who was who. Shorter, curvier Kourtney rocked a metallic blue string bikini. Her halter-style top had exceptionally long string ties on the back. Their ends trailed all the way down her backside to reach the bottom of the pool's edge. Her bottoms had a scrunched, cheeky design that covered little of her voluptuous booty.

Her sibling's scanty bottoms boasted a similar style, but they were a vivid scarlet color. She was pictured reaching back to tug them up.

In the second pic, the fresh-faced duo was seated in the water. Their hair was now drenched and slicked back. White bowls containing mixed fruit floated in front of them. Kendall's eyes were on a piece of fresh pineapple that she had speared with a fork, while Kourtney was looking up at the camera with her utensil upraised. She had her pick of pineapple, strawberries, grapes, and blueberries. The juicy fruits were included in her caption in emoji form.

The sexy family photos have racked up over 1.3 million likes and 3,400 comments so far.

"Fruity booty," read one response to Kourt's post.

"Healthy sisters," another fan wrote.

"It's the naturalness for me," added a third admirer.

A few fans expressed sadness over Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end after its current season, while others referenced Kourtney's rumored romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. As reported by E! News, Kendall spoke about her sister's love life in the trailer for KUWTK's final season. She expressed her belief that Kourtney and her ex, Scott Disick, are "made for each other" and are "supposed to be together."

While Kourtney has potentially proven her sister wrong by moving on, Scott recently paid the mother of his children a big compliment by calling her "the best baby maker in town."