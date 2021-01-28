Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Her Curvaceous Figure In A Low-Cut Red Top & Daisy Dukes While Wearing A Sling

Model and prankster Kinsey Wolanski shared a fabulous photo via her Instagram page on Thursday. She shared some great news and looked incredible while doing it, but there was one unfortunate tidbit incorporated into her update that did not go unnoticed by her 3.7 million followers.

Kinsey noted that she was getting settled in her new living space in Puerto Rico. About a week ago, the blonde bombshell explained that she would be moving to Puerto Rico in one more week and she noted that she was "beyond excited." She's done plenty of traveling over the past few years while being based in Los Angeles, and now she's ready to embrace an entirely new adventure.

Now, she's in her new home and seems thrilled with it so far. The photo that Kinsey shared showed her standing in the open doorway of her new place. Just a hint of the interior could be seen behind her, but the heavy wooden door, tile floor, and ceiling fan signaled that this was a fabulous landing spot after her big move.

She wore a bright red top that had a plunging neckline. The blouse had long ties that draped over Kinsey's Daisy Duke shorts. The bottom hem of the top rested just above the jeans of her waistband and a hint of her midriff could be spotted. The deep and daring V-neckline hinted at the model's busty assets that were hidden underneath.

The shorts clung to Kinsey's curvy hips. She directly faced the camera and cocked a hip as she stood and showed off her shapely thighs. Her blond tresses were styled with a center part and loose waves tumbled over her shoulders.

Kinsey added a unique accessory to this otherwise alluring look. She had a black sling covering one arm and its wide strap could be seen over her opposite shoulder.

In her caption, the prankster noted that she was impatiently waiting for an opportunity to go surfing. Unfortunately, she needed to wear this sling and wait for her collarbone to heal.

Over the course of about five hours, about 80,000 likes and 450 comments poured in from Kinsey's fans. Many of the notes contained people's well wishes for her recovery. Quite a few others, naturally, raved over the influencer's curvy figure.

"Still look great," a fan praised.

"Damn, you are so pretty," another wrote.

"Heal up beautiful," someone else detailed.

"You will always be a beautiful girl, but I wish you a quick recovery," a fourth user commented.

The sling might be slowing down Kinsey's adventures for now, but her followers clearly thought she still looked incredible as she waited for her injury to heal.