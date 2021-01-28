Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Laurence Bédard Wows In Skimpy Semi-Sheer Lingerie Set: 'Afternoon Delight'
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram model Laurence Bédard impressed her 2.9 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, January 28, saw the celebrity flaunting her flawless figure while wearing a unique lingerie set from Fashion Nova.

Laurence described the outfit as an "afternoon delight" in her caption. In the comments section, couldn't wait to agree.

Standing in a room with floral-printed wallpaper, Laurence wore a semi-sheer lace bra that had decorative flowers attached to it. Thin straps ran over her shoulders and the triangular cups plunged down low in the front, revealing plenty of her cleavage as she looked at something that was off-screen.

She teamed this with matching briefs. The sheer front gave way to a multitude of attached flowers that ran up over the straps. With the underwear sitting high over her hips, her toned legs were emphasized, as was her flat stomach, trim waist, and her various tattoos.

Laurence's dark locks were straightened and parted to the middle. It was styled, as usual, in her trademark sleek bob.

She also wore an assortment of jewelry as she posed in front of a gilt-edged mirror and a padded chair. Around her neck were two silver chains, once of which bore a cross pendant. On her wrist, were matching bracelets.

Laurence's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within three hours, the photo had already racked up an impressive 74,100 likes and more than 860 comments from her adoring fans.

"Please stop doing this!!..tears of joy," one follower joked in the comments section.

"So sexy and gorgeous!" a fan declared.

"I'm speechless when I try to describe your beauty, you're so perfect," another user stated.

"I love that outfit!!! My SO may be getting a gift!!" a fourth person exclaimed, also a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers seemed so overcome by the ravishing update that they resorted to using emoji rather than words as they rushed in to show their appreciation for the image. By far, the most popular appeared the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones. However, the tongue-hanging out emoji was also used with great frequency as well.

Laurence often dazzles her supporters with her underwear snaps shared to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore a semi-sheer red lace lingerie set that certainly got temperatures rising. The outfit, which was also from Fashion Nova, showed off the celebrity's every curve as she posed on a bed.

