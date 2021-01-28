Daisey O'Donnell Gets 'Goofy' In Sporty Black Undies & Matching Bra

Daisey O'Donnell showed off her modeling skills and her personality in her most recent Instagram snap on Thursday afternoon. The blond beauty went all out in a racy ensemble as she got silly in front of the camera.

In the stunning snap, Daisey looked like a total smokeshow in a pair of sporty black undies. The panties featured a thick elastic waistband that clung to her slim midsection. The lingerie was also cut high over her curvaceous hips and accentuated her muscular thighs.

She added a matching black bra. The garment included a deep neckline that showed off her abundant cleavage. It also boasted skinny straps that put her toned arms and shoulders on full display. Her taut tummy and rock-hard abs were also in plain view in the shot.

Daisey accessorized her style to the max with a sparkling chain around her neck and matching bracelets. She added a thick gold watch on her wrist and multiple rings on her fingers. She finished off the look with a pair of eyeglasses on her face.

In the caption, Daisey admitted to getting "goofy" as she sat on her knees on top of a bed made up with white linens. She had her thighs parted and both of her hands resting on her legs as she arched her back.

The model also pulled her shoulders back and slightly pushed her chest outward. She tilted her head and wore a bright smile on her face as well.

In the background of the shot, some bright lights were turned on, and a lamp sat on a bedside table. Daisey also geotagged her location as Dubai.

Her long blond hair was worn in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and tumbled over one of her shoulders.

Daisey's over 1 million followers seemed to fall in love with the pic. The photo garnered more than 22,000 likes within the first three hours after it was published on her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 170 messages.

"Look at you," one follower wrote.

"Your stunning," another gushed.

"Oh girl your smile," a third user remarked.

"Incredible," a fourth person commented.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a yellow string bikini while soaking up the sunshine. Her fans also seemed to approve of that post. To date, it has raked in more than 62,000 likes and over 520 comments.