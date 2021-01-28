Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Luann de Lesseps, 55, Shows Off Insane Figure In Tiny White Bikini
nsfw
Caitlin Albers

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps showed off her killer figure in a sexy new social media snap. The 55-year-old wowed her 743,000-plus followers with a post on January 23 where she rocked an incredibly tiny white bikini.

The mother of two has been enjoying some time in Miami Beach, Florida, and she ditched her turtlenecks and statement necklaces for a much more revealing look. Luann proudly showed off her insane body in a boomerang video where she shimmied in the tiny two-piece. The reality star flashed an ample amount of cleavage in the small top, which barely contained her chest. The classic top tied around her neck and had a small dangling pendant at the center of her bustline.

Luann's bottoms were low-waisted, revealing her toned tummy. The "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer flaunted her abs and long legs as she danced for the camera. She paired the hot bathing suit with large-framed sunglasses that had black lenses. She wore her brunette locks down and in beachy waves that blew in the wind.

The dark blue ocean could be seen in the background, as were some strangers who were also enjoying their time on the beach. Luann's shadow -- as well as her photographer -- were also just behind her as she smiled and danced.

In the caption, Luann added dancing woman and sun emoji while also mentioning the cha-cha-cha. In under an hour, the sexy new upload brought in thousands of likes and 130 plus comments. Fans of the Countess filled up the comments section with sweet compliments for the RHONY star as they raved about her enviable physique.

"Umm ok ABS," one fan wrote.

"How are you so lean!? Look amazing for a 20 year old let alone your age!" another asked.

"Wow lu you're looking stunning," a third follower added.

"LuAnn has literally found the fountain of youth!" a fourth fan commented.

The comments section also filled up with dozens of flame emoji as fans noted that she looked "fire."

Yesterday, Luann shared a selfie to her timeline where she posed with her former Bravo co-star, Jill Zarin, as seen here. The two women smiled proudly together as they spent their day in the sun. The singer suggested it was "OG time" in her caption and tagged her old friend. Luann has expressed in the past that she would like Jill back on the hit Bravo series, but for now, the latter is not confirmed to return.

