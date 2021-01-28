Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 28, 2021
Tyra Banks Tastes Vanilla Ice Cream From Her SMiZE Cream Brand, Supermodel Says It 'Dances In Your Mouth'
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Tyra Banks took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The supermodel has launched her own ice cream brand, SMiZE Cream, and is using the social media platform to promote the upcoming flavors that customers will be able to eat.

Banks stunned in a white hoodie that featured a stripey print across the front. She opted for a pair of glasses with circular lenses and kept her nails short for the occasion. The former America's Next Top Model host is known for sporting different hairstyles and styled her long straight brunette locks down with a middle part.

The 47-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Banks was captured close-up in front of a plain backdrop. She held her spoon close to the camera, which was filled with a large scoop of ice cream. The Coyote Ugly actress gazed directly in front with a wide-eye pouty expression while a bit of the dessert was on top of her lip.

In the next slide, Banks tilted her head up and continued to pucker up to her lips.

In the third and final frame, she appeared to be in the middle of trying the tasty treat while holding her spoon out beside her.

In the tags, Banks tagged the SMiZE Cream account and geotagged the upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where these snapshots took place.

For her caption, she told her social media audience that she was testing the vanilla flavor and insisted it "dances in your mouth in the most rich, strong, and beautiful way."

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 140 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.7 million followers.

"You are so adorable," one user wrote.

"I can't wait to try it!!! VANILLA IS MY FAV," another person shared.

"Can't wait and sounds yummy! Tyra you are gorgeous," remarked a third fan.

"Tyra when you wear glasses you look like a teacher that makes me want to go back to school. Hearing about your ice cream makes me want to eat it even during this freezing weather here," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal followers is nothing new for the successful businesswoman. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off natural hair in December of 2020 after her SMiZE Cream partner, DJ Splitz, influenced her to show off her natural tresses.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.