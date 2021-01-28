Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Julianne Kissinger Sizzles In Jaw-Dropping Denim Bra And Panty Set
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

Julianne Kissinger took to Instagram on Thursday to raise heart rates with a sizzling-hot trio of photos. She challenged her 6.2 million followers to pick a favorite, and it looked as if this was a truly difficult task for many of them.

In her caption, Julianne teased that this was the only way she would wear anything made of denim. As her millions of social media fans know, she almost exclusively shares shots showing off her killer physique in either skimpy lingerie or revealing bikinis.

She didn't entirely break from that pattern with this group of snaps either though. She still flaunted her assets in a bra and panty set, but it was an unusual pair of garments.

The brunette bombshell styled her long tresses with a center part. She fastened a few locks behind her head and let the rest of her hair tumble over her shoulders.

Julianne modeled a tantalizing ensemble. The denim bra had frayed edges and thin straps that crossed over her shoulders and held it in place. The low scoop neckline barely contained the model's plentiful assets and allowed her to showcase her deep cleavage.

The matching panties had a button on the front and seemed to have an elasticized waistband. The cut of the garment dipped low across Julianne's slim waist and sat high on her hips.

Each of the photos featured Julianne posing outdoors as she faced the photographer. Her shapely thighs and hourglass curves demanded attention in the first snap, and her chiseled abs were fully exposed in subsequent photos.

During the first hour after Julianne had initially shared these red-hot shots, more than 46,000 people hit the "like" button and 900 commented.

Some of Julianne's fellow social media influencers noted their love for this sexy look. Models Lyna Perez and Lauren Dascalo were among those who felt that these pictures were absolutely incredible.

"That look in your eyes," one fan noted in the comments section.

"The most beautiful woman on all of Instagram you're gorgeous darling," another raved.

"Wow! Tough to choose, but I guess number one as you have such angelic eyes," a third user determined.

"Pic 1 is my favorite but all 3 are perfect! Your photo should be shown under the word 'perfection' in the dictionary! Most beautiful girl in the world!!" someone else declared.

Last week, Julianne shared another risque look that was a change of pace for her. She covered her flawless, bronzed figure in a pink, lacy set of lingerie and it was a big hit. Ultimately, that single shot was liked by more than 151,000 of Julianne's most ardent admirers.

