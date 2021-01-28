Natalie Roush Shows Off Bikini Spillage & Rocks Crocs While Sitting With Her Legs Spread Apart

Natalie Roush suffered some serious spillage in the uniquely designed bikini top she had on in a series of photos posted to her Instagram page on Thursday.

The model attempted to direct her 1 million followers' attention to her footwear, but their eyes were likely pulled elsewhere due to her choice in revealing beachwear. On her feet, she wore a pair of purple Crocs with holes on the uppers for ventilation. However, the waterproof clogs didn't make an appearance until the second slide in her set of three pics.

The first shot cut Natalie off above her ankles. She was pictured sitting in the sand on a beach, and she was dressed for the seaside setting. She sported a two-piece that featured a tie-dye print in pastel blue and white. Her top had scrunched shoulder straps and a string tie in the center of the bust for an adjustable fit. The neckline scooped down low to show off her cleavage, but she was baring even more underboob. Her cups curved up and inwards at the bottom to create an upside down V, and her ample chest spilled out below it. The unusual design made it look as if she was wearing her top upside down.

Her bottoms boasted a scoop front and stretchy side bands. Natalie chose to wear them pulled up high, which flattered her body's svelte hourglass silhouette.

The model's only accessories were a silver ring and pendant necklace. Her brunette hair was blown out straight and parted to the side. A gentle breeze appeared to tease it as she basked in the sun's golden light.

She sat with her knees bent and her legs spread wide apart. In her first photo, she looked like she was struggling not to squint as she gazed at the camera. Her fingertips grazed her sides, as if she were about to tug on her bottoms' straps.

For the second pic, she placed her hands on her Crocs. Her feet were positioned so that the soles of her shoes faced each other. She sported a pouty expression as the wind blew her hair in front of her face. The final shot captured her giving the camera a sensual look.

According to Natalie's geotag, her photos were taken during a trip to Malibu Beach. In her caption, she shared her desire to return to the seashore.

"Why are you this cute?!?" read one of her followers' responses to her post.

"If you ain't crocin you ain't rockin," quipped another fan in the comments section.

"Seriously, god was showing off when he made you," gushed a third admirer.