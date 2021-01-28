Gabby Epstein Flaunts Killer Curves In Scanty Red Lingerie While Enjoying A Cup Of Coffee

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein sent temperatures soaring on Thursday, January 28 when she uploaded some sizzling-hot new photos of her famous figure in a revealing ensemble.

The 26-year-old influencer was seemingly photographed at an upscale resort for the two-slide series as the beach and a jacuzzi tub were visible behind her. She struck two sultry poses that highlighted her killer curves.

In the first photo, she stood with the left side of her body facing the camera as she held up a cup of coffee. She pushed one leg forward and propped her derriere out. She wore a pout on her face and looked ahead, averting the camera's lens. She posed similarly in the second snapshot, except at that time, more of her face was visible. She also tugged on her bottoms with her right hand.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was pulled back into a low-hanging, messy bun. Some side tresses also fell around her face. Her short nails appeared to have a light pink polish.

Gabby showcased her flawless figure in a red lingerie set from PrettyLittleThing. Her bra featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders, red mesh material with an embroidered design, and minuscule unpadded cups that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. Her skimpy thong bottoms also did not provide much coverage as they called attention to her hips, booty and thighs. She finished the intimate look off with a matching garter belt that let her flaunt her slim core.

She added some glitz to the outfit by rocking several gold necklaces.

In the caption, she engaged with her fans by asking them how they take their coffee. She also tagged PrettyLittleThing's Instagram handle.

The photo set quickly became a hit with social media users as it accumulated more than 18,000 likes in just 35 minutes after going live. More than 100 commenters also conveyed their support for the model's form, stunning looks, and choice of swimsuit.

"This set on you is everything," one individual wrote, filling their compliment with a number of heart-eyes emoji.

"You look so stunning, damn," another admirer chimed in, following with red heart and fire symbols.

"Tall, gorgeous and leggy," a third fan asserted.

"Absolutely gorgeous! And very beautiful set of eyes. Perfect," a fourth user proclaimed.

The model has uploaded several jaw-dropping posts on Instagram this week. Just earlier today, she stunned her followers once more with some images of herself in a tiny blue string bikini.