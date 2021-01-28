Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Abigail Ratchford Spotlights Her Cleavage & Shapely Physique In Bikini Top & Pleated Miniskirt
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Self-proclaimed "Queen of Curves" Abigail Ratchford went deep into her camera roll for her big return to Instagram on Thursday afternoon. In her latest upload -- which was revealed to be the product of a November photo shoot -- the 28-year-old model and social media maven raised the temperature on her infrequently updated timeline with another ultra-revealing ensemble.

Much to the delight of her 9.1 million followers, Ratchford rocked a striped bikini top, a pleated miniskirt and thigh-high socks in the sultry snap. It was a clothing combination that put the spotlight on her considerable cleavage and shapely physique.

Although she had pinpointed the picture's origin in the accompanying caption, she was unable to comment on what she was doing in the sexy throwback share. Nevertheless, she maintained that the presentation was a "provocative" one.

Fans were clearly inclined to agree with Ratchford's assessment of the uploaded shot, voicing their overwhelming approval by double-tapping it in droves. In little more than an hour after going live, the post was closing in on its 30,000th like. Meanwhile, the comments section was a flurry of activity from her adoring masses.

"You're so out of control hot," one fan opined, emphasizing their feelings with fire emoji. "May make people crash."

"Wooow," a second supporter gushed. "You are an explosion of beauty and sensuality."

"Well you sure know how to brighten a man's day," a third follower wrote.

"Most beautiful girl in the world..." another admirer praised. "You're perfect inside & out!"

Ratchford posed with one of her legs elevated and her corresponding hand resting against it while she held a hose out from her body on the opposite side. A tree and other vegetation could be seen in the background, although it was largely out of focus as the camera was locked onto its sinuous subject.

The Scranton, Pennsylvania, product wasn't dressed for gardening, however. Her blue-and-white, horizontally-striped bikini top may have looked more at home on the beach, while her pleated white miniskirt and overlong tube socks would have made more sense on the tennis court or golf course, according to multiple commenters.

Still, they couldn't help but publicly swoon over the significant showing of skin. The shot was made all the more alluring by her piercing green eyes, impressive, raven-colored locks and plump, mauve-hued lips, all of which gave off a glint in the natural lighting.

She completed the look with a plastic visor and a pair of large hoop earrings.

In her last update, Ratchford brought the heat with a sizzling reel that showcased her buxom bikini body to terrific effect.

