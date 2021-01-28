Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Flashes Major Cleavage In Tiny Olive Green Bikini
nsfw
Caitlin Albers

Elizabeth Hurley dazzled her 1.9 million Instagram followers yet again with another sexy bikini snap. The 55-year-old reflected back on better times and shared an old photo from her camera roll for her fans to fawn over. The new snapshot showed the actress frolicking on the beach while sporting a tiny two-piece.

In the new post, Elizabeth wore an olive green bikini that featured a gold chain on the waist of her bottoms. The top also had gold accents woven into its strings, and they tied around the television star's neck. The minuscule top showed off an ample amount of Elizabeth's cleavage, which she bared for all to see. Her bottoms were mostly covered up by the positioning of her leg.

As Elizabeth kicked her leg up in the air, she also threw her hands toward the sky and looked to be in motion. Her toned tummy was subsequently stretched out and it also garnered a lot of attention from her followers, who noted her slender frame in the comments section.

She opened her mouth wide and stared at the camera through tinted aviator sunglasses. The Bedazzled star paired some simple gold earrings with her swimsuit, and they matched perfectly.

Behind the Brit were crystal clear waters and a light sandy beach. She mentioned in her caption that the throwback was from an old vacation, which she was pretending to be on again to escape the reality of another lockdown. Elizabeth added that she was tired of being at home and added a kissy-face emoji to her caption, as well as the hashtag "#pretendvacation."

In under an hour, the hot post brought in over 26,000 likes from her adoring fans. Hundreds of comments piled up below the photo, as the celebrity's followers complimented her beauty.

"The most Gorgeous woman on earth," one user wrote.

"Wow... She looks Amazing," another added.

"Still can't believe how sexy you still are you didn't age," a third follower commented.

"Did your mom take this one too?" a fourth user asked.

Many Instagram users asked Elizabeth about her mother after the actress recently revealed her mom took the revealing snow bunny photos that were shared on social media earlier this week. After some tabloids suggested her NSFW photos were taken by her 18-year-old son, she set the record straight.

"Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not," she wrote on Twitter.

