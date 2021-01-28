Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Olivia's Heartbroken & Alexis Hits Rock-Bottom As Dante Fights To Live

Viewers have a lot to look forward to with Friday's episode of General Hospital. Spoilers detail that the fallout from Alexis' attack on Dante will continue and this will have just about everybody quite rattled.

As viewers saw on Thursday, a drunk Alexis took a syringe and tried to stab Franco with it. However, Dante stepped in and took the potentially lethal dose of lidocaine instead.

Dante was rushed to surgery and Alexis was arrested. General Hospital teasers suggest, however, that there will be quite the mess left at GH to be managed.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Olivia will be quite confused over something. She had been doing her best to help prove that Alexis hadn't driven drunk that night a while back with Tracy. Unfortunately, her efforts were successful but they prompted the reveal of Ned and Alexis' drunken fling.

Olivia was understandably upset with Alexis after learning about the night with Ned. Now, finding out that a drunk Alexis stabbed her son and left him near death will likely be the final straw.

The General Hospital preview for Friday shows Olivia sobbing, and this is surely happening as she waits for word on Dante's surgery and survival.

ABC | Craig Sjodin

As for Alexis, General Hospital spoilers indicate that this incident will be a much-needed wake-up call for her. She never intended to hurt Dante, but she did make an incredibly poor decision and was trying to kill Franco.

Apparently, she will begin to now accept that she's spun out of control. After months of drunken antics, she might finally be willing to work on her recovery. Unfortunately, this realization may not be coming soon enough due to the severity of what she did this time.

Elizabeth will be quite upset during the next show too. She's surely going to struggle in the aftermath of her husband nearly being attacked. Somehow that will lead to a fit of anger, as General Hospital teasers note that she'll lash out at Jason again.

Jason showed up in the aftermath of this incident, but he quickly became quite curious about what happened. He was curious to know why Dante would step in front of Franco to save him, and he'll likely continue to try to figure this out during Friday's episode.

General Hospital teasers confirm that Dante will survive this, and next week, he'll spend some time with Sam. Viewers have speculated that this might be a pairing to keep an eye on, and everybody will see more during next Tuesday's show.

As for Alexis, she'll get some advice from Jordan in the days ahead. General Hospital fans will be curious to see how this all plays out and a number of answers will come during the January 29 episode.