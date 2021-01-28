Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Hannah Palmer Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Swimsuit
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Thursday, January 27, American model Hannah Palmer made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

The pictures showed the 22-year-old posing in front of gorgeous green foliage. She opted to wear a powder blue bikini from the clothing retailer Oh Polly. The tiny two-piece featured a plunging cap-sleeve top with front-tie detailing and a pair of matching skimpy underwear. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on display. The color of the swimsuit also beautifully complemented her skin tone. Hannah finished off the look with a delicate pendant necklace.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in an off-centered part. She also sported a multicolored manicure.

The first image consisted of a close-up shot. She tilted her head and touched her hair, as she focused her gaze on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips. In the following photo, Hannah stood with her legs spread. She tugged on her top and continued to look directly at the photographer. The model altered her position for the final photo by turning around, flaunting her pert derriere. She arched her back and looked over her shoulder.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Oh Polly by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 44,000 likes. Quite a few of Hannah's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"That first pic is so nice! Your eyes are everything and the top matches them," wrote one fan.

"Gorgeous gal looking amazing," added a different devotee.

"You're the sweetest," remarked another admirer, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"Wow, you are so pretty, beautiful eyes," chimed in a fourth social media user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that she has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a leopard-print bikini. That post has been liked over 90,000 times since it was shared.

