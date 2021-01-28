Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Friday's Shocking 'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Spews Fire & Brimstone After Busting Zoe And Zende
TV
Tracey Johnson

Friday's spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will spew hellfire when his suspicions are confirmed. The dressmaker will find Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Zende Forrester Dominguez in an embrace and he will unleash his wrath, per TV Guide.

Ridge Spits Fire & Brimstone

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) recently asked Ridge to be his best man. The two men have been friends for over a decade stemming from deep mutual respect. Indeed, Carter has been the wedding officiant at several of Ridge's weddings and was recently promoted to COO of Forrester Creations.

So, when Ridge catches Carter's fiancée in the arms of another, all hell will break loose. He isn't about to let Carter get played like that and gives both Zende and Zoe a well-deserved tongue-lashing.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that he's upset Zoe did not have the decency to first break things off with her fiancé. Instead, she's going behind his back.

As for Zende, he asked him on two occasions if anything was going on between them. Instead of telling him the truth, his nephew lied to him.

Ridge is not going to buy their story that they just found each other. He's noticed a vibe between them for weeks and he confronted them about it. The pair only cared about themselves when they acted on their lustful urges.

Zoe Backtracks

Zende knows that he's playing with fire. He respects Carter, which is why he has kept his distance from the model for weeks. Of course, he will apologize to his uncle.

As for Zoe, she may backtrack now that the truth is out. Even though she actively pursued the designer, she may change her tune to suit her circumstances. In recent weeks, she's enjoyed the benefits of being the fiancée of the COO. As Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) pointed out, Zoe never failed to rub it in her face. Zoe may appear contrite after Ridge catches them together.

In the meantime, Carter will also find out that his fiancée has the hots for another. Paris will fill him in on her sister's plans to visit Zende. The social worker will also relay the conversation she overheard when they confessed their feelings for each other.

Carter will be devastated to learn that Zoe has not been loyal to him. He loved the model and wanted to marry her as soon as possible. However, he will also realize how Zoe has been playing him for a fool.

