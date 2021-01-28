Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 28, 2021
NFL Rumors: Patriots Could Move Quickly On Aaron Rodgers If He Decides To Leave Green Bay
Football
Nathan Francis

The New England Patriots could be one of the top contenders to land Aaron Rodgers if he were to split with the Green Bay Packers, a CBS Sports report indicates.

There are reports of animosity between Rodgers and the team's front office, with CBS Sports noting there is growing sentiment among league insiders that the All-Pro quarterback may find himself in a new home next season. Many sources around the league believe Rodgers has reached the end of his rope, upset that the team has showed a lack of commitment by using a first-round pick to take Jordan Love in last year's NFL Draft.

"It's been the worst kept secret in football. I don't think they've ever really won him over," one unnamed assistant coach told the outlet. "Last year they held him back, and then they picked his replacement in the draft. This guy is nothing if not calculated. He's sending a signal to the rest of the league – 'Come and get me.'"

The Patriots could be the among the most likely teams to snag Rodgers, wrote Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. He put New England as the second most-likely destination for Rodgers if he ends up leaving Green Bay, noting that the Patriots have a big hole to fill after the uneven play of Cam Newton and the likelihood that he won't return next season. Benjamin noted if Rodgers somehow became available, Bill Belichick would likely waste little time in trying to bring him to New England.

Benjamin wrote the Patriots already have some important connections that could be useful in recruiting Rodgers.

"Longtime Packers personnel executive Eliot Wolf, who was in Green Bay when the Pack drafted Rodgers and when Rodgers won both MVP and a Super Bowl, now resides in New England's front office," he pointed out.

Whether the Patriots would be able to snag Rodgers -- and whether he would actually leave the Packers at a time when the team is still one of the NFC's best -- remains to be seen. But reports have indicated that New England will be making some kind of major move at quarterback to jump back into playoff contention after a disappointing 7-9 campaign in 2020. As The Inquisitr reported, some believe they could target Jimmy Garoppolo if the San Francisco 49ers make a move for the newly available Matthew Stafford, with many noting Belichick has always been interested in Brady's former backup.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.