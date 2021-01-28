Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Huge 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Elena Makes A Desperate Choice
TV
Rachel Dillin

Huge new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Elena finds herself stranded at Devon's during an ice storm in Genoa City. The former couple spends the night together in the throes of passion, and when it's over, they're left wondering what to do about it. Actress Brytni Sarpy recently discussed the bombshell storyline with Soap Opera Digest.

In the light of day, Elena wants to leave Devon's (Bryton James) as quickly as she can after they slept together. She'd just started to recover from the trauma of losing Devon after she had a one night stand with Nate (Sean Dominic).

"Elena is feeling like she's put herself in another state of confusion. This complicates her attempts to move forward with Nate, and she knows it may cause more tough consequences. Rehashing those raw emotions doesn't feel particularly good for her, as she has only just started to heal," Sarpy noted.

She heads home and ends up confessing the whole thing to Lola (Sasha Calle). Elena is notably more worried about how the whole thing will affect Nate instead of how she feels about it. Lola advises her to think about what she truly wants and needs instead of how it looks or feels to other people, and it seems like Elena might be willing to take that to heart.

Sean Dominic of the CBS series The Young and the Restless.
CBS | Sonja Flemming

"Elena does need to start focusing more on her own heart instead of how her actions affect everyone around her," admitted the actress.

Unfortunately, although she receives good advice, Elena does not end up doing what she wants deep down, which is to fix her relationship with Devon and move forward. She lets her concerns over his deepening friendship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) get the better of her, and she chooses to try to make things work with Nate.

"Elena decides to do what's best for everyone involved, except for her. She decides to make a choice with her head instead of her heart, and this may eventually come back to haunt her," Sarpy previewed.

She decides that Nate cannot find out about what happened between her and Devon. Overall, she's committed to continuing to move forward with Nate despite knowing she still has strong feelings for Devon, and he clearly has feelings for her, too. It looks like Elena hasn't learned anything about herself through all the recent drama she's been part of, which will likely end up causing her more pain before it's all over.

