Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 28, 2021
Lauren Dascalo Sits Legs Apart In Black Panties & Gloves
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Lauren Dascalo left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram snap uploaded on Thursday. The blond bombshell showed off plenty of skin as she rocked a revealing outfit.

In the sexy snap, Lauren opted to wear a skimpy black top that featured semi-sheer material and clung to her busty chest. The garment flashed her toned arms and shoulders as well.

She added a pair of skimpy panties to the look. The black undies featured thin straps that were pulled up high over her slender hips and fit tightly around her tiny waist. The lingerie also exposed her long, lean legs. Fans got a peek at her taut tummy and killer abs as well.

Lauren accessorized the look with a pair of black gloves that stretched from her finger tips to her elbows. She also wore a thick gold chain around her neck, which she looped through her top.

She sat on a round table for the snap. Lauren had her legs apart, with one bent in front of her, as the other rested behind her. She arched her back and placed a hand in front of her. The other hand came up to her mouth as she tilted her head and gave the camera a steamy stare.

In the background, some glass shelves could be seen with various pieces of décor. Lauren geotagged her location as Beverly Hills, California.

She parted her long blond hair in the center and styled her locks in loose curls that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulders. Her bangs also brushed over her forehead.

Lauren's over 1.1 million followers immediately began to share their love for the post. The pic garnered more than 6,800 likes in just one hour. Her admirers also left over 200 messages in the comments section.

"U look gorgeous," one follower wrote.

"You look so amazing," gushed another.

"I love the bangs!!" a third user admired.

"I looked up the word Hot in the dictionary and there was a picture of you Lauren," quipped a fourth person.

Lauren doesn't appear to have any qualms about showing off her flawless figure in her online pics. She's often seen rocking skimpy looks such as tiny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posted a photo of herself in a gray thong and white sneakers at the gym. To date, that post has reeled in more than 34,000 likes and over 720 comments.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.