January 28, 2021
Devin Brugman Flaunts Insane Cleavage And Curvy Hips In Plunging Black Top And High-Slit Skirt
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

American bombshell Devin Brugman seemed to send her 1.3 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Wednesday, January 27, when she shared some jaw-dropping new photos of herself in a tiny ensemble.

The 30-year-old swimsuit model was captured on a beautiful property overlooking the beach for the three-slide series. Despite the beautiful scenery surrounding her, Devin clearly took center stage as she struck some sultry poses that flaunted her enviable form.

In the first photo, she stood with the right side of her body facing the camera as she cocked one hip. She held one hand in mid-air and one on her thigh as she pouted with her mouth slightly parted. She directed her gaze straight towards the camera. She exuded a more playful energy in the second image, as she tugged on her bottoms and smiled widely. She also popped her booty out to accentuate her curves. The third snapshot displayed her on a staircase as she had one hand on her locks and the other on the handrail.

Her long brunette locks were flipped to the right and styled in loose waves that fell around her back and shoulders. She sported her nails short.

She showcased her famous physique in an ensemble from Bec and Bridge, an Australian-based clothing company. Her black top featured two thick shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that revealed a massive view of cleavage.

She paired the garment with a matching high-waisted skirt that featured a high slit over her right thigh. The formfitting garment accented her booty, curvy hips, and slim core.

She accessorized the chic look with a ring and a gold bracelet.

She revealed via the post's geotag that she was photographed at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, a Rosewood resort near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In the caption, she simply shared an emoji.

The sizzling photo set went live less than one day ago and has amassed more than 21,000 likes, proving to be quite popular with social media users. Furthermore, dozens of admirers showered the model with compliments on her beauty, her body and her outfit in the comments section.

"Wow... Just wow," one individual wrote.

"Flawless per usual," chimed in another admirer, adding a string of purple heart symbols to their words.

"Stunning as always," a third fan declared.

"Perfection... You look amazing and happy," added a fourth person.

Devin often shares drool-worthy content with her Instagram followers, especially lately. Just on January 26, she uploaded numerous images that displayed her in a scanty burnt orange bikini from Monday, a swimwear company she co-founded.

