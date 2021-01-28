Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Appears To Respond To Report She's Returning To 'Jersey Shore' In New IG Post
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi appears to have responded to a report that she is returning to the Jersey Shore franchise in a new Instagram post.

In the share, which was posted on January 28 and can be seen here, Nicole added a selfie taken in her vehicle. In the caption, she wrote that morning with her three kids was very "chaotic" and spoke about the rush to get them changed, brush their teeth, have breakfast, grab their masks, hats, and gloves and pile into the car to either head to school or run errands.

She called her life a "messsss" and said that she would not want to be doing anything right now other than "being a hot mess mawma."

Nicole is married to Jionni LaValle and is a mother to Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo. She has stayed out of the public eye since departing Jersey Shore in 2019 after filming scenes for Angelina Pivarnick's wedding and has kept her social media followers abreast of the changes in her life, including those having to do with her brick and mortar store, The Snooki Shop.

A story published by Us Weekly quoted Nicole's longtime Jersey Shore co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who said he believed Nicole would eventually return to the show.

Jenny McCarthy, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Paul DelVecchio aka Pauly D, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni Farley aka JWoww, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese attend Jenny McCarthy's 'Inner Circle' Series On Her SiriusXM Show 'The Jenny McCarthy Show' With The Cast Of MTV's Jersey Shore Family Reunion Part 2 on August 23, 2018 in Point Pleasant Beach City.
Getty Images | Dave Kotinsky

The Inquisitr reported that within a group chat between the show's cast mates -- including Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Angelina — Nicole said of her return, "it's happening."

Mike said to Us Weekly that Nicole's actions would speak louder than her words, so fans would have to "see in the coming seasons" if she returned to their television family.

Fans of the former reality television star shared their own take on Nicole's message.

"You just reminded me it's okay to be a hot mess momma. I have three kids age 5 and under and it's hard. Leaving overnights, going home, to get girls ready. While husbands getting ready for work..chaotic mornings at the house!! Every weekday morning I'd rather be a hot mess mom than anything else," penned one follower.

"Yes! I will never a perfect cookie-cutter mom. I had my bad days but still try to be the best for my 3 nuggets," Nicole responded.

"NICOLE YOURE STUNNING!!! LOVE YOU MAWWMAAA! Have a wonderful day queen," wrote a second fan.

"I want you to come back but you look so happy and at peace right now. I just want you to be happy you've given so much of yourself to your fans," a third user added.

