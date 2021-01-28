Camila Bernal Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bikini

On Thursday, January 28, Colombian model Camila Bernal uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post that featured two pictures and a video.

In the first image, the 23-year-old stood in front of rocks with a beautiful body of water in the background. She opted to wear a white fringe bikini adorned with beads that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. In addition, the color of the swimsuit also beautifully complemented her tan skin. The blond bombshell also slicked back her damp hair, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face.

For the photo, Camila arched her back and leaned against the rock. She turned her neck to look off into the distance, as she touched the straps of her bikini top. She altered her position for the following photo by sitting on a rock. She turned to the side and placed one of her hands on her hip with the other on the top of her head. The video mainly focused on the model's pert derriere.

Camila tagged her location as Miami, Florida.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation implored her followers to share their opinion regarding the two pictures and the brief video.

A few fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question, but a majority of commenters took the time to compliment the model. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for her, others were more vocal in their praise.

"Literal Perfection," wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

"Art! Sheesh! You're got a lot of beautiful curves, but your smile is absolutely my favorite," added a different devotee, along with two heart-eye emoji.

"Looking so hot," remarked another admirer.

"Very beautiful," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Camila engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Camila has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a pair of barely there bikini bottoms. That photo has been liked over 24,000 times since it was shared.