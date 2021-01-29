South African Coronavirus Variant Discovered In South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Thursday that they have discovered the first cases of the B.1.351 coronavirus variant in the United States, as reported by Fox News. This variant was first discovered in South Africa and is considered to be a more contagious version of the virus.

South Carolina officials reported two cases of the strain. Neither person had a history of travel, suggesting the cases were acquired locally. The announcement identified the locations of the two as being "one from Lowcountry and one from the Pee Dee region," which roughly places the cases in the southern and northern sides of the state. The United States is the 31st country where the variant has been identified.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, South Carolina's interim public health director, released a statement announcing that this is a reminder to all South Carolinians that the coronavirus pandemic is not yet over and the best measures to stop the spread are following guidelines and getting a vaccine if eligible.

"We know that viruses mutate to live and live to mutate. That's why it's critical that we all continue to do our part by taking small actions that make a big difference. These include wearing our masks, staying at least six feet apart from others, avoiding large crowds, washing our hands, getting tested often, and when we can, getting vaccinated," the statement read.

While there are concerns from healthcare officials about the B.1.351 variant because it is more contagious, the CDC released a statement on Thursday reiterating that there is currently no evidence that the variant will cause a more severe illness. The federal agency also acknowledged that it is "early in its efforts to understand this variant and will continue to provide updates as we learn more." They also recommended that Americans avoid travel.

Both Pfizer and Moderna, the two drugmakers whose vaccines have received approval, have indicated confidence that their vaccines will be able to retain their effectiveness against the new variants based on peer-reviewed studies on the strains originating in South Africa and the United Kingdom. Moderna is also continuing to work on a booster shot that will "further increase neutralizing titers against emerging strains."

On Wednesday, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci praised the drugmakers' work in adapting their vaccines to deal with emerging variants as he hopes to stay "one or two steps" ahead of future complications during the pandemic, as reported by CNBC.