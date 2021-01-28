Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Spoilers For Thursday's 'General Hospital': Jason Stands Up For Britt & Alexis Faces Questions From Chase
TV
Stacy Carey

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday's episode promise major drama throughout Port Charles. Not only has Peter exposed Franco's illness via The Invader, which is generating a lot of chaos, but Nina spotted Sasha wearing the half-heart pendant during her live interview with Jackie. During the January 28 show, viewers will see some intense scenes involving Alexis and Chase as well as Jason and Britt too.

Jason and Britt have been forming a bond for a while now, and that will come in handy for her on Thursday. He initially reached out to dig for information on Cyrus, and technically, that's still essentially the primary driver in this dynamic.

However, General Hospital fans have a hunch this could turn into more in the weeks ahead. During Wednesday's episode, Jason walked in on Peter threatening Britt. She tore into her brother for using her to steal Franco's medical records, and unfortunately, Peter tossed aside the fact she was his sister by threatening her if she exposed him.

Luckily, Jason heard enough to kick his protective nature into high gear. The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter shows that Jason will ask Peter why he was threatening Dr. Westbourne. Britt looks pretty shaken during this, and she probably was since she didn't anticipate Peter acting this way toward her.

Jason has already developed a deep distaste for Peter, so this isn't going to help in any way. It seems that Peter will likely leave relatively quickly, and Britt may fill Jason in on the specifics. From there, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that they will formulate a new plan of some sort.

Their focus has been on Cyrus up to this point. However, Jason has warned Britt about Peter and now she knows why. Going forward, they may coordinate efforts to figure out what Peter's really up to as well.

Thursday's episode of General Hospital will bring more with Alexis too. She and Sam rushed to GH and confronted Elizabeth and Franco about the article in The Invader. Alexis ended up stepping back from the conversation and entered an empty GH room. She saw a syringe on a tray, and it seems she may end up scooping it up.

Something happens after Alexis is alone in that room, and General Hospital teasers indicate that whatever it is won't be good. Chase will end up asking a shaken and teary-eyed Alexis if she witnessed "the incident." Her eye makeup will be seriously smudged, indicating that she was quite upset about whatever happened.

This situation may finally provide a wake-up call for Alexis to realize how far out-of-control she is. General Hospital spoilers indicate that there's much more ahead in the coming days with both Alexis and the messy Franco situation, and viewers are anxious to see how this proceeds.

