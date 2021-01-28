Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 28, 2021
'Sports Illustrated' Model Haley Kalil Sizzles In Cleavage-Baring Coral Bikini While Frolicking In Frothy Surf
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Haley Kalil cranked up the heat when she took to the beach for her latest social media share. The Sports Illustrated model paraded her assets in a coral bikini that did nothing but favors for her slamming physique. Her followers adored the offering and rewarded her with high engagement stats.

The redhead looked incredible in the two shots she posted to Instagram on Thursday. She modeled the swimsuit on the shore as she put her curves on display. Behind her, the sea glittered and the sky was heavy with striated and cumulus clouds. The frothy ocean teased and taunted Haley as it rolled along the shore.

In the first snap, she posed on all fours. She knelt on the wet sand as the water rushed back, leaning forward as she placed her hands next to her knees. She angled her left shoulder as she lifted her pert booty. The bombshell then laughed at the lens with her eyes half-closed.

The second image saw Haley sitting on her haunches. She made a peace sign while gazing at the sky from the corner of her eyes. She beamed in the shot, which captured her exuberance.

Haley rocked a coral bandeau bikini that clung to her assets and flaunted her abundant cleavage. On her lower half, she sported the matching bottoms that showcased her pert booty.

The influencer pulled a sunhat over her signature red locks as her tresses fell down her back in casual disarray. She wore a chunky necklace and hoop earrings to complete her ensemble.

The photos have already racked up more than 3,000 likes since she posted them an hour ago. Haley received plenty of complimentary feedback from her ardent fans. It also seemed as if the model was having a lot of fun as she asked her followers to hit her up in the comments section. She wanted them to suggest a cheesy beach caption. Her fans happily complied and offered her a bounty of quirky options.

One person tried to get philosophical.

"Life comes in waves," they offered.

Another responded to her request with this one-liner.

"More vitamin sea, please," they quipped.

"Trying to make a splash," a third admirer remarked, following their comment with a wave emoji.

A fourth user waxed lyrical about Haley's beauty.

"You are so pretty, princess. Love your smile, and your figure is fantastic," they gushed.

Recently, Haley switched up her bikini vibe for a more refined look. She rocked a sleek gray dress that fit her form like a glove in a series of sexy snaps.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.