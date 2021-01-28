Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 28, 2021
Joe Biden Is Controlled By 'Evil Radicals' Who Want A 'Surveillance Police State,' Commentator Says
Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Political commentator John Cardillo claimed on Wednesday that President Joe Biden is under the control of figures with a nefarious plan for the United States.

"Biden's handlers are evil radicals using that empty vessel to impose a surveillance police state that would terrify Orwell," he tweeted.

The comment came after Cardillo tweeted about the arrest of notorious Twitter troll and alt-right figure Douglass Mackey.

"This is chilling. People are being federally prosecuted for...memes from the 2016 election. Now they're going to throw people in prison for tweets."
According to NBC News, the social media influencer — who was known online as Ricky Vaughn — was indicted for alleged election interference related to a disinformation campaign.

The report claimed that Mackey used Twitter to try and mislead voters to cast their 2016 presidential election ballots via text. He was allegedly deemed by MIT's Media Lab as one of the top 150 influencers in the 2016 referendum.

In an op-ed for The Hill, Steve Israel argued that Biden has a tough road ahead in regards to getting a handle on domestic violent extremism.

"It will not be easy. Intelligence and law enforcement agencies will need oversight and accountability to ensure free speech and political activities remain protected under the Constitution. It will also need to be forward thinking."
According to Israel, the increase in extremism is a "serious and growing national security threat" that Biden understands is a "new battle" that requires "new tactics."

Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks about White Nationalism during a campaign press conference on August 7, 2019 in Burlington, Iowa
Getty Images | Tom Brenner

As Biden faces pressure to address domestic terrorism threats around the country, concerns are being raised about the new War on Terror that is being pursued by Democrats. As The Inquisitr reported, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard recently called on Biden to oppose the purported push for a police state with powerful surveillance. Elsewhere, journalist Glenn Greenwald warned that the Democratic response to the U.S. Capitol represents a move toward new War on Terror legislation that could echo post-9/11 legislation.

In addition to Gabbard and Greenwald, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar also pushed back on calls for expanding domestic terrorism legislation. The Minnesota lawmaker — who is a Somalian refugee — claimed that expanding the police state and national security structure would disproportionately harm minorities. She argued for the respect of the dignity and rights of all Americans.

Columnist Moustafa Bayoumi echoed Omar's concerns and said that anti-terrorism laws would ultimately be weaponized against marginalized groups. He also underlined the purported sympathy to the far-right in the Department of Justice as a cause for concern.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.