January 28, 2021
Demi Rose Stretches Out Nude In A Scenic Meadow, Flaunting Her Hourglass Curves
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Buxom British bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 15.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a duo of snaps taken while she was stretched out in a scenic meadow. The photo was captured on Ibiza Magic Island, as the geotag indicated, which has been the location for many of Demi's recent snaps.

She had a crisp white sheet stretched out over the grass, which was sprinkled with delicate yellow flowers. A few large trees could be spotted in the distance, as well as one encroaching in the top right corner of the frame, casting a shadow over an area nearby. A large rolling hill and the breathtaking blue sky were also in the image, although the focus remained on Demi's incredible figure.

She stripped bare to soak in the sunshine, and was laying on her stomach in a way that accentuated her hourglass shape to perfection. Demi had a magazine spread out in front of her, and her adorable four-legged friend was also lingering nearby, panting in the sunlight.

She propped herself up on her elbows, and positioned her arms in a way that hid any NSFW areas from the image. Her shapely rear was on full display, and she had her legs extended behind her, her feet bare as well.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back and chest, styled in an effortless gorgeous look, and she had her eyes closed at the moment the shot was captured.

She switched up the angle for the second image, giving her followers a view from behind. The second shot was taken from a perspective behind her, and accentuated her slim waist and voluptuous rear. Her hair was done in a half-up style with the ends softly curled, and she had a printed ribbon incorporating muted tones of mustard yellow and copper tied in a bow.

She paired the steamy shots with a caption mentioning the area was a "corner of bliss," and her followers couldn't get enough. The post received over 275,300 likes within one hour of going live, as well as 3,729 comments from her audience.

"Queen Demi," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"The camera man is living the life," another follower remarked, jealous of whoever was capturing the smoking-hot pictures.

"Omg wow," a third fan remarked, struck nearly speechless by Demi's beauty.

"Eeeek what a DREAM all the garden of Eden vibes," another follower commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi thrilled her fans with a Mean Girls-themed Instagram share in which she rocked impossibly tiny pink bikini bottoms and a printed bikini top with unique cut-outs. She accessorized with pink sunglasses, and flipped her hair as she flaunted her curvaceous figure.

