January 28, 2021
Lexy Panterra Models Flame Print Bikini Top & Matching Tiny Shorts From Her Merchandise
nsfw
Fabio Magnocavallo

Lexy Panterra took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The rapper recently took a vacation and made sure to model her own merchandise while living her best life.

The "Pretty Young Savage" songstress stunned in a black bikini top with a blue frame print. The item of clothing featured thin blue straps and displayed her decolletage and toned midriff. She teamed the ensemble with matching high-waisted shorts that appeared loose-fitted and fell above her upper thigh. Panterra opted for large stylish sunglasses with thick white frames and accessorized with hoop earrings, rings, and a necklace featuring an "Alexis" pendant. She styled her wavy brunette hair down and showcased the tattoos inked on her left arm and on her ribs. Panterra kept her nails short for the occasion and had seemingly caught a tan.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from a lower angle from the thighs-up. The entertainer posed in front of a beautiful yellow sunset and closed her eyes. The wind looked to be blowing her locks over her face while she slightly leaned forward.

In the next slide, Panterra was snapped on the back of a boat in the middle of the ocean. She threw up both of her arms and flashed a rock-on sign with her fingers. Panterra gazed directly at the camera lens with a smile and let her legs hang off the raised surface.

For her caption, she informed fans that her apparel is available through the link in her bio and is "connected" to her album, Baddie Vibez.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 7.2 million likes and many comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

"You're literally so perfect ily," one user wrote.

"You look so good and so happy," another person shared.

"Obsessed," remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

"Can't deal with u," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Panterra. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she upped her fashion game in a long-sleeved white sweatshirt that had the text "Yamaha" across the front in capital letters. Panterra rocked leopard-print biker shorts opted for a white cap and a white face mask with her album title, Baddie Vibez, written in black. She sported her long, dark hair with hints of blond down.

