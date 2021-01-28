Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 28, 2021
Chloe Saxon Barely Covers Her Bombshell Curves In A Minuscule Black Bikini For Photo Shoot In Dubai
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Chloe Saxon showed more than she covered in the latest upload that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model's January 28 post added some serious heat to her already scorching grid.

In her caption, Chloe revealed she wanted to go back to Dubai. She also used a geotag to indicate the swanky resort where she stayed — Bulgari Yacht Club. She included four images that showed her curves from all angles. Chloe was pictured posing on an outdoor terrace at the club in the first photo. The luxurious pool was circled by dark concrete that complemented the tan pavers. A few outdoor beds and a line of palm trees made up the rest of the stunning space.

Chloe was dressed for a day at the pool. She rocked a tiny black bikini that looked perfect against her bronzed skin. Her top had tiny, triangular cups that were worn wide on her busty chest, revealing cleavage and underboob. The suit featured thin strings that stretched over her toned shoulders, securing around the back of her neck.

Her skimpy bottoms fell down low, while the sides stretched high on her curvy hips. The sides of the swimwear featured long strings that were tied in dainty bows around her trim waist. The high-rise design ensured that Chloe's tatted thighs were on full display.

For her next photo, she turned her back to show off her pert derrière, revealing that her bottoms had a thong back. She looked over her shoulder as she playfully tugged at the bottom of her bikini band. The final two shots were similar to the first two, but Chloe turned her body at different angles.

She wore her long dark locks in a slicked-back ponytail that spilled over her shoulders. Chloe's bling consisted of a pair of gold hoop earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle to her poolside shoot.

Her audience rewarded the image with over 9,000 likes during its first hour live. An additional 175-plus fans took their admiration a step further by leaving the model a compliment in the comments section.

"Your body are [is] amazing sweetie. A goddess of all kinds," one follower gushed with a single red heart.

"Very Hot Pic's and Sexy Women," added a second person.

"You are gorgeous and very sexy lady," a third commented alongside a single flame emoji.

"Look at you beautiful mamacita. I love those thick thighs girl. Wishing you a happy trip wish i was there," chimed in a fourth fan.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.