'Counting On' Star Jinger Duggar Is Makeup-Free In New IG Snap: 'Happy Thursday'

Counting On star Jinger Duggar shared a new Instagram snap with her 1.4 million followers that showed off her makeup-free face. The reality television star, who grew up in front of television cameras as part of TLC's 19 Kids and Counting along with her extended brood of siblings, looked lovely as she wished her followers a happy day and quoted a favorite religious saying in the image's caption.

Her blond hair was blown out completely straight and Jinger showed off her fashion sense with the addition of an orange floral head wrap that pulled her tresses back from her forehead. The remainder of her locks fell down her back.

Jinger tilted her head to the right as she showed off her gorgeous face. She added a pair of thin hoop earrings as the only visible accessory. She also sported an orange chenille zip-up sweater.

The 27-year-old mother of two daughters, Felicity Nicole and Evangeline Jo, had a bright smile for the camera.

She appeared to radiate happiness and contentment as her face was bathed in natural light. Fans of the television personality loved the simplicity of the photo.

"You look so happy sweet girl," wrote one fan.

"I LOVE your headband!" a second follower claimed, who added two blue heart emoji to their message, clarifying their feelings.

"Natural beauty, that's what you are, love you sis," penned a third user.

"Soo, sooo beautiful oh my goodness, you look so happy," a fourth fan remarked.

Just one day earlier, Jinger shared an image taken from the back of Felicity as she walked down a street holding a bag in her hand. The little girl wore a colorful shirt, shorts, short socks, and sneakers. Seen here, the image was attached to a caption where Jinger revealed the latest thing she taught her two-year-old.

She said that Felicity was learning the words to a religious hymn titled "My Father's World." Jinger said in her remarks that the song was a beautiful testament to her belief that God created all things. She wrote she found peace and comfort in this reality and wanted to share these same feelings with her daughter.

Jinger shares Felicity and Evangeline with Jeremy Vuolo, to whom she has been married for four years. The family currently resides in California. They moved there in 2019 from their first home in Laredo, Texas, in order for Jeremy to complete his degree at the Masters' Seminary.