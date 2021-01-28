Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Nata Lee Shows Off Killer Figure In Precarious Bathtub Pose
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Blond beauty Nata Lee is known by her online audience for her incredible body. She also seems to enjoy showing it off wearing very little in creative photos. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to flaunt her killer figure in a set of black lingerie while balancing on the edges of a bathtub.

Nata's bra featured half cups that exposed plenty of her breasts. Her panties had thin straps that were pulled high on the sides of her hips.

Nata styled her shoulder-length hair in loose waves.

The model was in a bathroom for the photo shoot. A semi-sheer white lace curtain hung from a large window that was on one side of the room. Silver pipes and fixtures were positioned next to the tub.

Nata posed precariously on the tub with her hands on one side and her toes on the other. She looked ahead with a serious expression as she balanced over the bathtub. The resulting stance gave her fan base a nice look at all of her gorgeous physique. Her arms and back were straight, emphasizing her voluptuous chest and chiseled abs. Her round derrière and shapely thighs were also hard to miss. A large tattoo on the side of her hip and the top of her thigh drew the eye to her lower body. Her skin popped against the light streaming in from the window and the white porcelain.

The update was a hit among Nata's followers, of whom more than 21,000 hit the heart button in an hour.

In the caption, the popular influencer tagged the photographer.

Dozens of her admirers had nothing but good things to say about the sexy snap.

"By far, the most attractive woman I think I have ever seen," one user wrote.

"Wow you are such a gorgeous girl with a gorgeous body!!" praised a second fan, adding heart-eye smiley faces and a pink heart emoji to their words.

"You be smart and very beautiful always sexy and cute," a third follower chimed in.

"Wow you're incredible sexy and beautiful, oh my God," added a fourth follower, along with emoji that included a rose and blue heart.

Earlier this week, Nata thrilled her online audience with a snap that saw her flaunting her wet booty in a thong bikini. She turned up the heat while she got herself wet with a water hose. The camera captured her from behind as her skin glistened and she stood with one knee bent.

