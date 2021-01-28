Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Georgina Mazzeo Goes Legs Up Wearing Black Pantyhose & Stiletto Heels In Bed
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Georgina Mazzeo posed seductively for a recent Instagram snap this week. The smoking-hot model served up a steamy look as she rocked a revealing look.

In the sexy pic, Georgina opted to go shirtless as she lifted her legs up in a pair of black pantyhose. The garment included sheer material that clung to her curvy hips and long, lean legs. The material also wrapped snugly around her petite waist while accentuating her round booty.

She added a black sports bra with white trim to the look. The top included a square neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. It also boasted slim straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. She accessorized the style with a pair of black stiletto heels.

Georgina lay in bed for the shot. She stretched her arms above her head and arched her back. Her chest was pushed outward as she held both of her legs in the air and bent her knees. She tilted her head to the side and gave the camera a sultry expression.

In the background, some large windows could be seen as sunlight streamed through the glass and illuminated her skin. A white dresser and a green plant were also visible. In the caption, Georgina revealed she was having a lazy morning. She also geotagged her location as New York City.

She pushed her long dark hair away from her face and styled her locks in straight strands that fell above her head and over the white blanket.

Georgina's over 2.8 million followers wasted no time showing some love for the post by clicking the like button more than 75,000 times in just one day. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 420 remarks about the snap during that time.

"Absolutely stunning," one follower wrote.

"So beautiful girl!" praised a second admirer.

"Your stockings is [fire emoji] and you look gorgeous," a third comment read.

"I like it," chimed in a fourth user.

Georgina is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online uploads. She is often seen rocking racy looks such as sexy lingerie, tiny tops, scanty bathing suits, and more for her fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently said goodbye to 2020 by uploading a photo of herself rocking a colorful string bikini. That post has also proven to be popular. To date, it has racked up more than 239,000 likes and over 1,900 comments.

