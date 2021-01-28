Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Hilde Osland Flashes Her Derrière In Skintight Pink Booty Shorts
Amanda Lynne

Hilde Osland returned to Instagram on Thursday to share a stunning new photograph of herself rocking some steamy workout gear.

In the sexy shots, Hilde looked smoking hot as she flashed her pert derrière in a pair of skintight pink booty shorts. The bottoms clung tightly to her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her midsection to show off her growing baby bump. The garment also accentuated her long, lean legs.

She added a white sports bra to the outfit. The top included thick straps that helped showcase her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her cleavage while clinging to her ample bust.

Hilde looked to add a bit of glam to the style by accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings and a dainty chain around her neck. She also added a bracelet and a ring.

In the first photo, Hilde stood with her backside facing the camera. She had her back arched and her hip pushed to the side. The model rested one arm near her midsection, while the other grabbed a fistful of her hair.

The second shot featured her proudly displaying her bulging baby belly as she bent one knee and held a water bottle in her hand. She stared into the camera while smiling brightly.

In the background, a wooden clock and a white bar stool could be seen. Hilde stood in front of her kitchen, as a rack of shoes was visible at her side. In the caption, Hilde asked her fans which photo they liked better.

She parted her long blond hair to the side and styled her locks in loose strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Hilde's over 3.7 million followers didn't hesitate to share their love for the post. The snaps garnered more than 37,000 likes in just three hours. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave her over 450 messages in that time.

"Angel," one follower wrote.

"Glowing," gushed a second fan.

"Amazing," a third user declared.

"Looking so good," praised a fourth person.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilde recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a semi-sheer red lace lingerie set while lounging in bed to celebrate the new year. That post was also a hit among her fans. It's raked in more than 115,000 likes and over 1,400 comments as of this writing.

