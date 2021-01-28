Alexa Collins Enjoys A Cocktail With Vodka While Showing Her Voluptuous Chest In A Racy Top

Alexa Collins thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday when she shared another alluring snapshot on her page. She enjoyed an adult beverage while rocking a cleavage-baring top.

The model was pictured sitting on a step in front of a home with wood paneling and a sliding glass door. The deck was washed with distressed white paint that gave it a weathered look. She used a geotag to indicate that she was in Miami, Florida, where there was an abundance of sunshine spilling over her figure. Alexa tilted her head to the side and gave the camera a sultry stare. One of her hips was raised off the ground as she bent her leg at the knee. Her opposite leg was on the second step and it was parallel with the stair. She held a glass of vodka in one hand and had the other draped across her lap.

Alexa let it all hang out in a scanty top. Her cold shoulder shirt featured a low-cut neckline with a deep slit in the middle and the design helped show off her voluptuous chest. The top's long sleeves clung tightly to her arms and its ruched fabric added another sexy element to the chic ensemble. It fit snugly on her waist, which helped show off her tiny midsection.

Alexa teamed her sexy shirt with a pair of trendy jeans. The garment had a classic cut with a dark blue wash and a high waist that highlighted her svelte frame. It was skintight on her slim thighs. She wore the bottom cuffed to expose a tease of her ankles. The Florida-based model completed her look with a few silver accessories, including a set of rings and hoop earrings to match.

She wore her long tresses down and the front was swept over one side of her face. Her curly mane brushed the tips of her shoulders, helping to draw more attention to her cleavage.

Alexa plugged Blue Ice Vodka in the caption. She also shared that fans could purchase the beverage at either Publix or on Drizly. Her update quickly garnered over 10,000 likes in under an hour. More than 100 messages also flooded the comments section.

"Stunning beautiful looking gorgeous beautiful babe," one follower wrote, adding a trio of pink hearts to their message.

"More Sweet and Beautiful. I think your [sic] hot and sexy," chimed in a second person.

"Wow so beautifully stunning and lucky for you we have gravity," a third fan quipped, along with a single flame.

"Gorgeous as always. Love this look on you and cheers to the upcoming weekend," added a fourth admirer.