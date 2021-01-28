'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Friday: Paris Bashes Carter's Dreams With Devastating Truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday reveal that Carter Walton's (Lawrence Saint-Victor) world will fall apart when he learns the truth. The groom-to-be will find out that his fiancée has her eye on someone else and that she may have just been using him all along.

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) dashes Carter's dreams when she reveals that her sister is two-timing him, per TV Guide. She tells Forrester Creations' COO that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) actually has the hots for Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz). She heard them talking about their feelings for each other when she was in the studio.

Paris Delivers The Devastating News

Paris was not sure about Zoe and Zende's status until she overheard their conversation. She eavesdropped on them and heard them admitting their feelings for each other. When the social worker confronted Zoe, the model became angry. As seen in the image below, she told Paris not to judge her.

So, when Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) questions Paris about Zoe and Zende again, she may tell him the truth. She now knows that her sister is determined to sneak around behind Carter's back. The model has no qualms about seeing where a fling with Zende would take her. After all, she said that she's not married yet.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers also indicate that Paris will tell Carter the truth. The attorney is deeply in love with his fiancée. Not for a moment did he entertain the thought that Zoe might not feel the same way about him as he feels about her. But, he will believe Paris when she delivers the news.

Carter Is Shattered By Zoe's Betrayal

Paris has no reason to lie about her sibling and she is trustworthy. She has nothing to gain by lying and when Carter thinks about it, he will realize that Zoe has been stalling their wedding plans. Carter is shattered because he believed Zoe was the woman he had been waiting for. She is beautiful, smart, and accomplished, and he thought she loved him, too.

Longtime soap opera fans know that Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) pulled a similar stunt years ago. She and Carter were engaged when she also cheated on him with Rick Forrester (Jacob Young). At the time, he was devastated and acted out against everyone.

Paris warned Zoe that her two-timing ways could backfire. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that both Ridge and Carter will be fuming. The two most powerful men at Forrester Creations could decide that Zoe is no longer an asset to the company.