Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Teensy Red Dress That Hugs Her Curves

Tarsha Whitmore looked like a total smokeshow in a skintight red mini dress for her latest Instagram share. The Aussie beauty was photographed while having cocktails at a bar, showing off her sexy outfit and stunning curves as she posed with a drink in hand.

The slinky number seemed crafted out of a sheer tulle fabric, which clung to every inch of her body and accentuated her perfect hourglass frame. A light-toned panel underneath maintained Tarsha's modesty, ensuring the look didn't become too NSFW. The super tight fit gave it a ruched appearance all-over, further emphasizing the 20-year-old's perky assets. Its square neckline showed just enough cleavage to turn her chest into a focal point. A pair of thick straps going around her neck further concentrated the gaze toward Tarsha's bronzed décolletage. Also of note was the garment's daringly short length, which left her voluptuous thighs nearly in full view of the camera.

Tarsha showed off her curvy pins by posing with her legs elegantly crossed. She was seated at a table and leaned her elbow on the side of her armchair, fixing the lens with an intense gaze as she held up her drink. Her shoulder was cocked and her lips were slightly parted in a sultry expression. The model included a second snap in which she glanced sideways with an absorbed stare, all the while moving the glass closer to her mouth.

The blond bombshell rocked a bold lipstick that beautifully coordinated with her dress. She added some bling with gold square earrings, which mirrored the revealing neckline. She also wore a dainty necklace and a couple of rings on her fingers. Her long nails featured a pastel-pink polish that flattered her attire. The babe wore her long tresses straight and brushed over her shoulder. A black Yves Saint Laurent purse with golden detailing rested on the tabletop beside her, completing the smoking-hot look.

The Oh Polly ambassador tagged the brand as the maker of the eye-popping outfit, which she illustrated with a heart and rose emoji in her caption. She also called attention to her stylish glam, telling fans it'd been a while since she last rocked a red lipstick.

Followers seemed impressed with the sizzling look, taking to the comments section to compliment Tarsha's beauty and curve-flaunting outfit.

"That dress is gorgeous you look beautiful," wrote one person, further expressing their adoration with a two-hearts emoji.

"You are on fire," chimed in another admirer, who added a couple of fire emoji for emphasis. "Stay red all the time babes," continued the message, ending with a heart.

"How are you even real," gushed a third follower.

"You are incredible," exclaimed a fourth fan.

