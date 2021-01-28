Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Nicky Gile Flaunts Perky Booty & Sideboob In Black Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Nicky Gile recently took to Instagram to entice her 1.8 million followers with a new sultry update. In the latest sizzling post, uploaded on January 27, the 27-year-old model wore a tiny bikini set that showcased her incredible assets and killer body.

Nicky was outdoors, enjoying the warm sunshine. According to the geotag, she was at Miami Beach, Florida. In the first pic, she was photographed poolside with her toned backside facing the camera. The angle showcased a nice look at her perky buns.

In the second photo, the babe angled her body slightly to the side and placed her right hand on her waist. She looked over her shoulder and gazed at the lens, smiling. Her stance displayed her sideboob, which made several viewers happy. The bright sunshine illuminated her body and made her flawless skin glow.

Apart from the pool, palm trees, lounge areas, and buildings made up the background. The bright blue sky was also visible. However, fans didn't pay too much attention to the scenery as they were busy gazing at Nicky's bombshell curves.

She sported a skimpy black two-piece bathing suit. It featured tiny cups that were cut so small they hardly contained her ample bust. Thin straps tied over her neck and around her back for support, but it looked like her shapely breasts stretched out the piece.

She rocked a semi-sheer skirt that was too short, so it showed plenty of skin. She wore a matching thong underneath the cover-up. The swimwear boasted a tiny piece of fabric that covered the necessary bits. Like the top, it had thin strings that clung to her waist, highlighting her hips. Notably, the garment perfectly showcased her round posterior.

She wore her long blond hair down and opted for a sleek straight hairstyle. She kept her look very simple by ditching the accessories.

Nicky wrote a short caption about the guy in the background staring at her. She also greeted her fans with a comment about Wednesday.

In less than a day, the post has earned more than 42,500 likes and upward of 890 comments. Plenty of her fellow influencers and followers flocked to the comments section, showering her with various messages. Many complimented the model on her beauty and amazing physique. Countless others opted to express their love by leaving a trail of emoji.

"Such a perfect human," one follower wrote.

"Well, I would stare too. You look so bomb and gorgeous," chimed in another fan.

"He's just appreciating the view. Too sexy," a third user added.

