Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

January 28, 2021
Sarah Harris Sprawls Out In Bed While Baring Her Buns In A Cheeky Thong: 'Def Didn't Wake Up Like This'
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Sarah Harris sprawled out in bed in the latest sultry post that was featured on her Instagram feed and her 2.1 million followers seemed thrilled with the display. Sarah shared the image on January 28, and it's been getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The model posed on top of a bed with white linens. She tagged her location in New Zealand, where most of her recent updates have taken place. While lying on her stomach, she faced her booty toward the camera and looked over her shoulder. She stretched one arm out in front of her, using the opposite to grab her shoulder. She also used the opportunity to show off her nails, which were painted white.

She went scantily clad in an all-black set that fit her curvaceous physique like a glove. The bra clung tightly to her figure, hitting a few inches below her shoulder blades. It had a thin strap connected to two additional straps that trailed along the center of her back. The garment featured a lacy detail around her neck with scalloped fabric around the edges.

She also wore a thong that matched the color and style of her top. The revealing undergarment covered little of her bubbly backside. It boasted thick straps that fit tightly on her waist, while it's high-rise design offered a peek at her shapely thighs.

Sarah's only visible accessory was a diamond ring. She styled her blond hair in a center part, spilling over one side of her head. Because of the way the light hit her silky mane, it was apparent she had highlights.

In her caption, Sarah joked that she definitely "didn't wake up like this," and included two emoji for humor. Below her caption, she added another post that included several hashtags like "fashion photo shoot" to describe the image.

Sarah's latest upload has garnered over 9,000 likes from her loyal fan base and more than 190 left compliments in the comments section. Most fans were quick to applaud the model's curvy figure while a few others struggled to find the right words, opting to comment with emoji instead.

"You are beautiful my love," one follower wrote, adding a series of red hearts to their words.

"Omg u are freaking amazing. Every time I get your post ntoification [sic] I smile," added a second person.

"I don't know, I actually believe you wake up perfect and goddess like!" a third fan chimed in.

"Beautiful Sexy Woman!" praised a fourth admirer, adding five flame emoji to their message.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.