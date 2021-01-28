Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

January 28, 2021
'The Masked Dancer' Spoilers: Could Zebra Be Latin Star Ricky Martin?
celebrities
Fabio Magnocavallo

On Wednesday, another episode of The Masked Dancer aired on Fox meaning another celebrity was unmasked. One contestant that remains in the competition and has made it to the final five is Zebra, who continues to have the panel -- Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale -- and viewers guessing for who it might be.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Zebra stated in their first clue package that people haven't seen them in a while. They were seen driving a red car and said they have fallen out of the limelight. They grew up in a rough neighborhood where there was only one kind of love, tough love. Zebra expressed "those teenagers left me aching in my heart" and there was "only one direction to go." The president also knows their name.

People were quick to assume might be former One Direction member Liam Payne. However, some fans of the show have another star in mind.

This week, Zebra danced to J Balvin & Willy William's huge hit "Mi Gente." As always, they gave an energetic performance and looked to be having a lot of fun.

Before they took to the stage, we learned that Zebra may have won a Grammy Award. He also said he is going to keep the "fun Latin vibes going." The "super clue" was a T-shirt saying "K.O.," which likely stands for knock out.

Fans on social media believe Zebra could be entertainer Ricky Martin.

"I am guessing the zebra is Ricky Martin," one user tweeted.

"The zebra is Ricky Martin. Has to be. #SpoilerAlert," another person shared on Twitter.

"I still think the zebra is Ricky Martin lol," remarked a third account in a tweet.

"Zebra. Black and white screen, os, hot dog, magazine, Latin music, comeback. I like the Ricky Martin guess," a fourth user tweeted.

Martin is one of Latin music's most successful acts and has won two Grammy Awards. The singer is known for being a skilled performer and a lot of teenage admirers during the beginning of his career.

Viewers will have to keep watching each week to find out if Martin is underneath the mask.

Hammerhead was the latest contestant to be eliminated and was revealed to be reality TV star Vinny Guardagino.

Abdul had previously said his name earlier in the episode but went with YouTube personality David Dovrik as her final guess.

Guardagino expressed that doing the show was the most fun thing he has ever done.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.