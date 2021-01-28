Tom Bergeron Honors Late Comedy Great Cloris Leachman With Set Snap From 'DWTS'

Former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron cuddled late comedic actress Cloris Leachman in a photo taken when she was a competitor on the celebrity dance series and a part of the cast of Season 7. In the throwback snap, Tom and the comedienne laughed and hugged. Tom alluded to the fact that Cloris was one of a kind in the caption.

Cloris was paired with professional dancer Corky Ballas, the father of two-time mirrorball winning champion Mark Ballas. At the time, Corky was the oldest of the professionals and Cloris was the oldest person to compete on DWTS, at the age of 82.

The couple would eventually place 7th for the season.

Fans also remembered Cloris' time on the series and some of her most memorable moments as a competitor in the comments section.

"Will forever recall when she threw her leg up onto DWTS judges' table. Rest in Peace," wrote one fan.

"Bless her heart!!!! She had cahoonas to do DWTS at her age. So brave!" a second viewer added.

"RIP Cloris and thank you for all the laughs," remarked a third person.

"She was suuuuuch a delight," a fourth follower claimed.

Some of the dances she performed included a Foxtrot, Mambo, Paso Doble, Jive, Tango, Salsa, Cha-Cha, and a Hip Hop routine.

Cloris performed alongside the following Dancing with the Stars contestants and pros, a who's who of entertainers, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

These included comedian Jeffrey Ross and Edyta Sliwinska, actor Ted McGinley and Inna Brayer, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, athlete Misty May-Treanor and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and chef Rocco DiSpirito and Karina Smirnoff.

Other competitors were singer Toni Braxton and Alec Mazo, All My Children star Susan Lucci and Tony Dovolani, athlete Maurice Green and Cheryl Burke, actor Cody Linley and Julianne Hough, N'Sync performer Lance Bass and Lacey Schwimmer, athlete Warren Sapp and Kym Johnson, and television star Brooke Burke and Derek Hough.

At the time, the show was hosted by Tom and Samantha Harris.

The actress died of natural causes on Tuesday, January 26 in Encinitas, Calif. She was 94, reported Variety.

A legend in the entertainment industry, Cloris was honored by her peers with a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work as the lonely wife of a football coach in the film The Last Picture Show in 1971. She also won seven Emmy Awards for her work in television, reported Britannica.